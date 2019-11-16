ValuEngine Downgrades Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter worth $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 21.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.