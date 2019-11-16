ValuEngine Downgrades Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of EYES stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 120,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,459. The company has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 248.94% and a negative net margin of 553.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

