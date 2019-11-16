ValuEngine Downgrades Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Strong Sell

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

