ValuEngine Downgrades China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CIFS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 61,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,359. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Get China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

Recommended Story: G-20

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.