Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

