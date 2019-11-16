USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives $9.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

USAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

USA Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 262,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,197,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,564,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,252. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

