Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBP stock remained flat at $$18.65 during midday trading on Friday. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The stock has a market cap of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

