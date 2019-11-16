Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Oppenheimer

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2019 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

URGN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 408,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 95,192 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 834.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,186,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

