United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.66.

X stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 8,378,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,628,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in United States Steel by 11,651.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,553 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United States Steel by 402.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 808.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 855,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $10,026,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 84.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,394 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

