United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UBFO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,812. The company has a market cap of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 33.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised United Security Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $44,418.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the second quarter worth $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 107.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.