United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

United Insurance stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 15,564 shares of company stock valued at $159,862 over the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

