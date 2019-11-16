United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:UCFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,172. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

