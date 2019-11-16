Unilever’s (ULVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,530 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,460 ($58.28) to GBX 4,340 ($56.71) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,350 ($56.84) to GBX 4,735 ($61.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,883.50 ($63.81).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,568 ($59.69). 2,203,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,689.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,862.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 35.76 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

