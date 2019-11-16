Unify Market Cap Achieves $110,228.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $110,228.00 and approximately $3,804.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00686892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

