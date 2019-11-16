UniCredit’s (UNCFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

