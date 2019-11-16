Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $110,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,861,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $19,345,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 79.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

