Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Director Susan F. Stevens Sells 12,000 Shares

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after buying an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $8,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

