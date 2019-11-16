UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock worth $872,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,957,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,637,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,614,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,946,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.