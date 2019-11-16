UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.
UGI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 1,361,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,442. UGI has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of UGI by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
