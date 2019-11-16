UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

UGI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 1,361,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,442. UGI has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $59.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UGI news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,937,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of UGI by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,363,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,647,000 after acquiring an additional 634,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,635,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

