UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $905.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $1,000.00 to $925.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.40.

Shares of INF remained flat at $$13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. Insiders own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

