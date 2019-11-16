UBS Group Reiterates €7.40 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENEL. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.93 ($8.05).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

