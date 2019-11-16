UBS Group Lowers US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $58.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of ECOL opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.14.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

