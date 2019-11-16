UBS Group Lowers Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $20.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSIQ. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $871.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

