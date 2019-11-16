UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $87.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 923,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,741,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $897,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Albemarle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,685,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Albemarle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,470,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.