UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.65 ($149.59).

Shares of SAP opened at €122.60 ($142.56) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €113.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

