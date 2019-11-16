Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLW. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 337 ($4.40) to GBX 326.60 ($4.27) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.43 ($3.14).

LON TLW opened at GBX 148.10 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.33. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

