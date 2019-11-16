Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCX. TheStreet downgraded Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tucows currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The stock has a market cap of $633.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tucows has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,246,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tucows by 16.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Tucows by 24.3% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tucows by 156.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth $3,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.