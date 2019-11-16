TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $234,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,555 shares of company stock worth $770,280 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

