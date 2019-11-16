Tronox Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 3.37. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.