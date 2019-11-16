Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 165,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. Triton International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $221,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 36.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Triton International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 18.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.