Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $99,276.25 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director David H. Chafey, Jr. bought 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GTS opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.