Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys $99,276.25 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director David H. Chafey, Jr. bought 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GTS opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.
