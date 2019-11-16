Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.93.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,578. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

