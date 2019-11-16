Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 680,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Trimble has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.03.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 4,265 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $162,667.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $350,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,720. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 274,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 138.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 323,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

