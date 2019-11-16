Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.21

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.21 and traded as low as $59.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $124.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.10.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

