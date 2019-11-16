Trias Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Trias has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $950,774.00 and $248,808.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00236840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.01450647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00145035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

