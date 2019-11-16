Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGS. TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 706,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $5,332,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

