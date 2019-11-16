TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $575.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $567.91.

NYSE:TDG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $559.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,741. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $311.46 and a 1 year high of $564.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.34 and a 200-day moving average of $501.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total value of $8,080,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.36, for a total transaction of $8,906,392.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,066 shares of company stock valued at $172,826,022. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

