TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $85.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

