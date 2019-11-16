Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Chad Michael Frazell Sells 13,441 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Nomura began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

