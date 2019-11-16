Traceability Chain (TAC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $16,400.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00078502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00389961 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011752 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012990 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,292,294 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

