Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $683,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $206.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,567.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,643,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.17.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

