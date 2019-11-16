Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $38,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $525,939 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

