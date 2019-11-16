Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $667,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,800.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

