Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $639,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.