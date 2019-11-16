Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 4,052 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 209.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,779.

Shares of NXPI opened at $117.48 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

