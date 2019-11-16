Touchstar (LON:TST) Shares Down 5.3%

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.93.

Touchstar Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

