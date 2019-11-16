Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.85

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 197476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

