Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 352.17% and a negative return on equity of 412.65%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.45.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TTNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.