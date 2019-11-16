Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $786,210.00 in Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TKR opened at $53.90 on Friday. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 91,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.