Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $26.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 20515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.60% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

